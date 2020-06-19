Master Control Operator

Jobs
Posted: / Updated:

WFRV-TV has an opening for a Master Control Operator.  This position is responsible for programming and commercial ingest & playback, as well as some newscast operation duties.

Duties also include monitoring of over-the air signals of WFRV and WJMN, satellite reception and recording of syndicated programming, editing of syndicated shows into an air-ready format.

Secondary duties include technical aspects of newscast production, including but not limited to live shot systems, weather camera operations, and basic equipment troubleshooting.

This is a Full-time position and includes weekend hours.  This Master Control position requires an understanding of broadcast production systems and good computer skills.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Operator-I–Master-Control_REQ-4649

WFRV Television Station and Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"