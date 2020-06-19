WFRV-TV has an opening for a Master Control Operator. This position is responsible for programming and commercial ingest & playback, as well as some newscast operation duties.

Duties also include monitoring of over-the air signals of WFRV and WJMN, satellite reception and recording of syndicated programming, editing of syndicated shows into an air-ready format.

Secondary duties include technical aspects of newscast production, including but not limited to live shot systems, weather camera operations, and basic equipment troubleshooting.

This is a Full-time position and includes weekend hours. This Master Control position requires an understanding of broadcast production systems and good computer skills.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Operator-I–Master-Control_REQ-4649

WFRV Television Station and Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.