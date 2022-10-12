The Meteorologist forecasts weather conditions and produce and anchors weather reports for all platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging and meaningful to news consumers.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Produces and presents weather reports for all our digital platforms.

Ensures that all weather content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Writes and delivers weather stories in a clear and concise manner.

Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating weather programming and other content.

Responds to breaking and/or severe weather events and other urgent newsrooms situations as required.

Works closely with the weather team to develop comprehensive weather coverage.

Participates in promotional activities including public appearances.

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.

Writes web stories detailing the local forecast on a daily basis.

Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites.

Requirements and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work related experience.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required.

Minimum three years’ experience in weather reporting or anchoring.

Superior on-air presence.

Experience guiding, directing and motivating others.

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution.

Strong understanding of the field of meteorology and a proven track record of forecasting.

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record.

Flexibility to work any shift.

Physical Demands and Work Environment:

The Meteorologist must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors occasionally in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Meteorologist must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Apply on line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Meteorologist_REQ-21188-1

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. is an equal opportunity employer