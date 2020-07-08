Motion Graphics Designer/Editor

WFRV-TV, the CBS affiliate in Green Bay, WI is looking for an entry level Motion Graphics Designer Editor for our Local 5 Promotions Department. 

Responsibilities include shooting and editing, animations, graphics package designs, news and digital content promotion, and other duties as assigned by the Promotions Manager.

Creativity is a must.

Expertise with Adobe Creative Cloud software, i.e., After Effects, Photoshop and Illustrator is a must.

Knowledge of XPression, Premiere Pro and Cinema 4D is a plus. 

Candidate needs to be able to work proficiently under tight deadlines and take charge on assigned tasks while working collaboratively in a dynamic work environment. 

Ideal candidate would have a minimum of two (2) years experience in a broadcast or digital media field; and minimum of a two (2) year college degree.

In addition to assigned schedule, hire may be asked to work occasional night/weekend during special station events (3-5 days a year max).

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Motion-Graphics-Designer-Editor_REQ-4909

WFRV-TV and Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. are an equal opportunity employer

