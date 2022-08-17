WJMN Local 3, in Marquette, MI is looking for a multimedia journalist who’s passionate about serving their community through accurate, timely, and engaging reporting.

Our journalists are a part of the community. The successful candidate should be prepared to take an active role in news gathering every day, across all screens and platforms. This multimedia journalist must maintain an on-air persona that is friendly and authoritative, exhibit urgency every day, particularly during breaking news, and have a high-level of engagement on all social media platforms.

We are looking for someone who can shoot, write, edit, and showcase stories in an impactful way. You will be responsible for the look and feel of your stories, including identifying opportunities to expand on them in an impactful way.

You must be ready to be involved in the amazing Upper Peninsula communities. We are a public service to them. It is up to us to provide fair and accurate representation of all peoples

Additional Job Description

Present news stories and other content for all platforms in a clear and concise manner.

Shoot, write, edit, and craft stories to fulfill our brand promise to Your Stories. Our Community.

Work with management to enterprise and develop stories daily.

Evaluate news leads and tips to develop story ideas.

Build a network of sources who supply information that allows the station to stay ahead of its competitors.

Demonstrate compelling storytelling using dynamic live shots and stand-ups, creative graphics, and use of digital and social media platforms.

Assist in writing, copy editing, researching, and coordinating news programming and other content.

Participate in promotional activities including public appearances and community volunteer opportunities.

Perform special projects and other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MI-Marquette/Multimedia-Journalist_REQ-15840

WJMN and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.