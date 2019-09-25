WFRV-TV, the CBS affiliate in Green Bay, WI is searching for a forward thinking, energetic, and aggressive journalist for the position of News Director.

The successful candidate will be a hands-on news and content leader who has a proven track record for coaching and developing talent, solid journalism skills, owning the big news and weather story, and a passion for breaking news on television and across all of our digital properties.

The News Director must be proficient in budgeting, communicating with personnel and contract management, as well as savvy with website and social media platforms. Our coverage of the Green Bay Packers is a priority, with a vision for unique storytelling and programming.

To be considered, you must have a minimum of 5 years of experience as a successful news manager and more than 10 years of experience in a news operation. Prior experience and a strong emphasis on digital platforms and social media is required. A degree in journalism is preferred.

This is a great opportunity to join Nexstar Media Group, now the largest local broadcast station group in the US, with 197 stations across 115 television markets.

Apply on line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/News-Director_REQ-688

Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.