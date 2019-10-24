News Video Editor

The News Video Producer / Editor operates editing equipment and computers to ingest video files, produce images, video and scenes for news broadcasts, webcasts and other programming as needed.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Organizes and strings together raw footage into a continuous whole according to scripts or instructions for newscasts and other programming.

Reviews assembled footage on screens or monitors to determine whether corrections are necessary.

Trims filmed segments to specified lengths and reassembles segments into sequences that present stories with maximum effect.

Sets up and operates computer editing systems, electronic titling systems, video switching equipment, and digital video effects units to produce a final product.

Selects and combines the most effective shots of each scene to form a logical and smoothly running story.

Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, work product and desired effects.

Maintains editing equipment.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

Associates or Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communication skills.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and more.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Flexibility to work any shift as news events demand.

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Video Editor must be well organized and an excellent communicator. They must be able to sit, work on a multi-screen computer system, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. Repetitive movements and actions are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/News-Video-Editor_REQ-1019

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer