WJMN Local 3, in Marquette, MI is looking for a full-time evening Newscast Technical Director. The newscast technical director is responsible for facilitating the overall look and presentation of news production. Experience with television production is preferred.

This position will report to the Production and Promotions Director but will also work with the newsroom. This position REQUIRES working weekends.

Job Description

Switches video sources and gives direction at the same time during live broadcasts.

Works with the news producers to deliver a clean and high energy newscast.

Accountable for interfacing and communicating all technical and staging requirements between producers and production crew.

Coordinates the efforts of all technical operators during newscasts and other live and recorded productions

Run cameras and audio board for newscasts as needed.

Performs other duties as assigned by the Production & Promotions Director.

Job Requirements

Television production studio and control room experience.

Knowledge of the following preferred:

NRCS (preferably AVID iNews)

Video playback servers (preferably Bitcentral)

Graphic playout systems (preferably Ross Xpression) – video routers and switchers (preferably Ross Carbonite)

studio, PTZ and ENG style cameras

wireless lav microphones and audio boards

Excellent organizational and communication skills.

Must be an effective leader and able to positively motivate and effectively communicate with producers and production crew.

Demonstrate excellent judgment and timely decision-making in a dynamic and fluid live news production environment.

Software skills required include Adobe CC Suite Production Package: Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, and Media Encoder.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/MI-Marquette/Newscast-Technical-Director_REQ-15845

WJMN and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.