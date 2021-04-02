Come work for a company where people truly believe in what they are doing.

The Photographer/News-Sports Editor operates cameras to record images or scenes for news reports. The ideal candidate also must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.

Shoots video for news and sports

Confers with other personnel to discuss assignments, logistics and shot requirements

Sets up, composes and executes video shots

Maintains video equipment

Edits video clips for television broadcasts and eMedia content

Operates live microwave and satellite trucks in remote situations

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

High school diploma

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Flexibility to work any shift

Must have a valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.

If you like wild growth and working with happy, enthusiastic over-achievers, you’ll enjoy your career with us!

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Photographer-News-Sports-Editor_REQ-8794

WFRV-TV and Nexstar Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer