WFRV-TV Local 5 has an opening for a part-time Production Assistant

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Operate studio & remote cameras, floor direct and run teleprompter during live broadcasts and other programming.
  • Set up and maintain studio for broadcasts.
  • Perform other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

  • Technical degree in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work related experience.
  • Entry level position.
  • Fluency in English.
  • Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.
  • Experience with other broadcast-related equipment.
  • Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
  • Includes weekend work.

Apply at: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com/jobs/5678/assistant%2c-production/job

