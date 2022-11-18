Our sister station WJMN-TV Local 3, has an immediate opening for a full-time Production Assistant. We are looking for a motivated individual to help improve the quality of our newscasts and other productions. We provide a professional, learning environment with opportunities for career growth.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

· Technical direct, run audio, or graphics for live newscasts and other live/taped programming.

· Assist in preparation of newscasts and other programming (make graphics, segment recordings, promo tagging, etc.)

· Other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

· High School Diploma

· Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

· Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

· Proficiency with broadcast control equipment

· Experience with Photoshop a plus

· Ability to work under pressure in a fast paced environment

· Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

· Related degree or experience is preferred

· Must be able to work weekends and holidays

Physical Demands & Work Environment: The Production Assistant must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Production Assistant must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions. Remote projects will include working outdoors.

Apply online at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Production-Assistant—Full-Time_REQ-21813

WJMN and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.