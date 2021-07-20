Production Assistant – full time

WFRV-TV Local 5 has an immediate opening for a full-time Production Assistant.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Technical direct and run audio for live newscasts and other live/taped programming.

Assist in preparation of newscasts and other programming (create graphics, segment recordings, promo tagging, etc.)

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

High School Diploma

Degree in television production preferred or an equivalent combination of education and work related experience.

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Experience with broadcast-related equipment

Experience with Photoshop a plus

Ability to work under pressure in a fast paced environment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Must be able to work weekends and holidays

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Production Assistant must be able to sit and stand for long periods of time, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. Remote projects will include working outdoors.

In addition, the Production Assistant must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Production-Assistant_REQ-11032

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.