Production Assistant – Part time

WFRV-TV Local 5 has an opening for a part-time Production Assistant

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Operate studio & remote cameras, floor direct and run teleprompter during live broadcasts and other programming.

Set up and maintain studio for broadcasts.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

Technical degree in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work related experience.

Entry level position.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Experience with other broadcast-related equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Includes weekend work and holidays.

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Production Assistant must be able to stand for long periods of time, use electronic mail, work near others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions and outdoors. In addition, the Production Assistant must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Production-Assistant_REQ-8979

WFRV and Nexstar Inc are an equal opportunity employer.