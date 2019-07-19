WFRV-TV Local 5 has an opening for a part-time Production Assistant
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
- Operate studio & remote cameras, floor direct and run teleprompter during live broadcasts and other programming.
- Set up and maintain studio for broadcasts.
- Perform other duties as assigned.
Requirements & Skills:
- Technical degree in Digital Electronics, Broadcasting, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work related experience.
- Entry level position.
- Fluency in English.
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.
- Experience with other broadcast-related equipment.
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Includes weekend work.
Apply at: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com/jobs/5694/assistant%2c-production/job
WFRV and WJMN Television Stations and Nexstar Broadcasting are an equal opportunity employer.