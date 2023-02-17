WFRV Local 5 has an opening for a part time Promotions/Production Producer who is a motivated and creative individual. This position will be responsible for producing effective on-air promotional spots, digital marketing and special projects. This person will work on commercial production. We’re looking for a creative trifecta with interests and skills in shooting, editing and working in front of a camera in a community, promotional and advertiser friendly manner.
Job Description
- Work closely with Creative Services Director, Sales and News to conceive, write, produce, and edit compelling on-air promos and image campaigns either independently or as a team.
- Work with CSD and Sales on commercial production.
- Work in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment and ensure that assigned projects are delivered on time
- Push the creative envelope to new heights while adhering to brand guidelines
- Produce client sponsored promotional content, as assigned
- “Front” campaigns on camera that support community, station and advertiser messaging.
- Perform other related duties, as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Minimum 1-2 years of on-air promotion experience as a writer/producer/editor for a local station or cable network working in a news environment is preferred.
- Must have ability to work daytime hours regularly and flexible hours including weekends when needed
- Must have a valid driver’s license
- Ideally provide a reel of work examples — include a web address with your resume or cover letter.
- Strong non-linear editing skills, specifically Adobe Premiere
- Extensive knowledge and proven experience in Adobe After Effects, Premier Pro and Photoshop
- Passion for strong image and promotion writing
- Functional on Photo Shop
- Possess strong video production skills utilizing Canon Cameras
- Working knowledge of lighting and audio gear
- Possess excellent communication, presentation, organization and time management skills with the ability to prioritize multiple tasks
- Must have strong interpersonal skills and the ability to successfully interact with all departments
- Meet all deadlines, fulfill scheduling commitments and consistently achieve quick turnarounds in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment
Apply online at https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/details/Promotions-Production-Producer_REQ-23444
WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.