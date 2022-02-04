WFRV Local 5 is seeking a part time Receptionist to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. The Receptionist is responsible for serving as the first point of contact by answering the front desk phone and directing guests. Additionally, the receptionist seeks and provides program information for Master Control. Must possess strong customer service skills, can prioritize tasks and remain professional at all times. Hours are 8am-5pm, 3 days a week.

Brief description of duties and responsibilities:

Greets and provides customer service to visitors.

Answers and routes telephone calls.

Takes phone messages for other personnel.

Maintains security by following procedures.

Accepts packages from couriers and prepares packages for shipment.

Receives and sorts incoming mail.

Seeks and Maintains programming information

Performs clerical functions as needed.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Work experience and education required for position:

High School diploma.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communications skills, both oral and written.

Minimum one year’s experience in clerical support or administrative assistance, preferably in the sales or media fields.

Proficiency with computers, Microsoft office programs, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Receptionist_REQ-15600

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer