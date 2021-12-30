The Reporter/Multimedia Journalist connects with our audience through meaningful storytelling on all platforms. Key responsibilities include finding, shooting, writing, editing, and overall production of engaging news reports.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Reports stories on multiple platforms (Web, Broadcast, Social Media) describing the background and details of various events.

Arranges and conducts interviews with people who can provide information about stories.

Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines. Then presents that copy to a news manager for review.

Determines a story’s emphasis and organizes material accordingly.

Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information.

Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions.

Pitches enterprise story ideas to news managers and news producers which are relevant to the local community.

Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas.

Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions.

Revises work to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements.

Shoots and edits news events and news reports.

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.

Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites.

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned.

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Fluency in English.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required.

Minimum one year experience in news reporting.

Strong on-air presence.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, social media platforms, copiers, scanners, fax machines and more.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record.

Flexibility to work any shift as news events demand.

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Reporter must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Reporter must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Reporter-MultiMedia-Journalist_REQ-14674

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an Equal Opportunity Employer