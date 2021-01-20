Sales and Traffic Assistant

Calling all creatives! WFRV LOCAL 5 in Green Bay, WI is looking for a dangerously talented individual with a fresh new perspective to add to our dynamic creative team. Do you ever find yourself watching tv and nitpicking a music choice? Does Comic Sans make you cringe? Do you thrive in an environment where creative freedom is encouraged and collaboration is the norm? Then stop scrolling! You might be exactly who we’ve been looking for!

Commercial/Promotions Producer will be experienced in producing on-air/digital commercial content and station image on-air promotion spots tight deadlines. This position will be called on to write, produce, shoot and edit various client commercials. Expertise in writing, producing, shooting and editing snappy, focused and original ads that successfully promote client’s business.