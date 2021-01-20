WFRV-TV has an immediate opening for a full-time, dependable Sales and Traffic Assistant. Candidate must be experienced with Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook. Previous experience in Broadcast Sales, Broadcast Traffic Systems or Media Buying is a plus but is not required. We are looking for someone with strong attention to detail, organization, communication, oral and written skills, along with an ability to learn, adapt and change to new technology and processes as they become available.
Responsibilities:
- Accessing, downloading and organizing client content to WFRV operating systems.
- Managing traffic instructions from Sales Department and Agencies. Maintains awareness of the most current traffic policies, practices and procedures.
- Entering and editing television and production orders in station operating system.
- Regular communication with Sales Managers, Account Executives, National Rep Firms and Media Agencies.
- Provide sales support for Local Sales staff as needed.
- Maintain various Excel spreadsheets within the Traffic Desk as needed.
- Corresponds with customers and confers with coworkers to answer inquiries and resolve account problems.
- Back up to other department staff when necessary.
- Other duties as assigned.
Requirements & Skills:
- High School diploma
- Excellent communications skills, both oral and written
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners and other office equipment
- Experience with Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook
- Ability to learn, adapt and change to new technology and processes as needed
- Ability to work within core hours of 8a-5p M-F
Apply at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Assistant-I–Sales_REQ-7662
WFRV and Nexstar Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer