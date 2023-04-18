WFRV-TV Local 5, the CBS affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has a rare opening for a full-time Sports Anchor/Reporter. This is an amazing opportunity to cover the Green Bay Packers and the rest of our local sports scene, including high school & college sports. We are looking for a dynamic storyteller who understands the importance of storytelling. We want a true sports journalist, not someone to scream highlights.

Duties include gathering and verifying factual information primarily for sports stories through interviews, observation, and research; assembling and explaining information accurately on all stories assigned; building community and business contacts to develop fresh daily leads; providing sports reports on all WFRV platforms, conducting live reports from event sites as well as the studio; anchoring during various shifts, producing sportscasts. This position is expected to act as a supervisor/role model for interns and news crews during assigned shifts. Other duties, such as making personal appearances to promote the station, may be assigned as the needs of the station dictate.

Applicants must have a good attitude and approach, be able to communicate effectively with others using the spoken word and find solutions for or deal proactively with work-related problems.

Qualifications:

College degree in Journalism/Communications required

1-2 years of experience as a sports reporter, with some on-air anchoring experience

The ability to shoot and edit video

Producing experience

Proficient with computers as well as online and mobile platforms

iNews experience preferred

Good work ethic and good attitude and approach

Must be able to multi-task and provide a proficient level of quality control and accuracy

Must have a valid state driver’s license

The ideal candidate must be able to work well with other staff under periods of stress and impending deadlines and must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Sports-Anchor-Reporter_REQ-24672

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer