Immediate opening for a versatile, creative, hard working full-time Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter in the WFRV Local 5 News Department. Must be a creative storyteller, understand the importance of digital, have a passion for high school & college sports, and understands that at a local level we are NOT trying to be “Sportscenter.”

Duties include gathering and verifying factual information primarily for sports stories through interviews, observation and research; assembling and explaining information accurately on all stories assigned; building community and business contacts to develop fresh daily leads; providing live sports reports for WFRV news programs, conducting live reports from event sites as well as the studio; anchoring during various shifts, producing sportscasts and updating social media. This position is expected to act as a supervisor/role model for interns and news crews during assigned shifts. Other duties, such as making personal appearances to promote the station, may be assigned as the needs of the station dictate.

Applicants must have a good attitude and approach, be able to communicate effectively with others using the spoken word and find solutions for or deal proactively with work-related problems.

Qualifications:

College degree in Journalism/Communications required

1-2 years of experience as a sports reporter, with some on-air anchoring experience

The ability to shoot and edit video

Producing experience

Proficient with computers as well as online and mobile platforms

ENPS experience preferred

Good work ethic and good attitude and approach

Must be able to multi-task and provide a proficient level of quality control and accuracy

Must have a valid state driver’s license

The ideal candidate must be able to work well with other staff under periods of stress and impending deadlines and must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip.



Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/WI-Green-Bay/Sports-Anchor—Reporter_REQ-3163

WFRV and Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. are an equal opportunity employer