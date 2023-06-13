Do you want to get your foot in the door in an NFL market recently ranked as the best place to live in the United States?

WFRV-TV, Local 5, has a rare opening for a Sports Producer/Reporter.

This position does it all.

Produces our high-profile Green and Gold programming

Reports on everything from the Packers to enterprise high school sports reports, with a strong emphasis on digital reporting.

Serves as a fill-in anchor

Gathers highlights and interviews as sports photographer.

The ideal candidate should be able to enterprise relevant, unique, broad-appeal content every day. We are looking for someone who goes beyond the highlights and brings character-driven journalism to sports.

You should also have outstanding live reporting skills, capable of covering breaking news and other developing stories aggressively, compellingly, and creatively.

The right candidate will understand that the broadcast product is not more important than their digital product and will work to ensure both are consistently high performing. If this sounds like you, we want you on our team!

This is an excellent market to display your skills, develop relationships and connections that will go a long way, and in which the cost of living is extremely reasonable.

The Sports Producer/Reporter is responsible for researching, writing, capturing visual content and editing stories for multiple platforms.

Produces and presents sports programing and reports for all platforms

Ensures that all sports content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Writes and delivers sports stories in a clear and concise manner

Assists in writing, copy editing, researching and coordinating sports programming and other content

Responds to breaking sports events and other urgent newsrooms situations as required

Works closely with the sports team to develop comprehensive sports coverage

Participates in promotional activities including public appearances

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned

Shoots video for sports reports

Sets up, composes and executes video shots

Maintains video equipment

Edits video clips for television broadcasts and digital

Writes stories for the website and other digital platforms

Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Comprehensive knowledge of sports and sports related activities

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum five years’ experience in sports reporting or anchoring (More or less depending on market size)

Superior on-air presence

Experience guiding, directing and motivating others

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to effectively listen to fully understand problems and communicate with a team to shape a solution

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

Flexibility to work any shift

Apply online at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/nexstar/job/Sports-Producer-Reporter_REQ-25692

WFRV and Nexstar Media Inc. are an equal opportunity employer.