Summer Internship

Are you looking for a hands-on, fast-paced, exciting internship in a professional television station?

WFRV LOCAL 5 is looking for the best of the best to take part in our Summer 2020 intern program.

Our interns have the opportunity to not only learn from experienced broadcast journalists but to develop a well-rounded experience in multiple areas of local television.

We operate a rotating intern program, meaning students will learn (and work with) the several positions at our station from: Assignment Desk, Digital, Editing, Shooting, Producing, Reporting, Weather, Sports and Production.

This is a competitive internship. Once your application is submitted, we will invite a select few to interview, before we select a maximum of 4 interns for the summer.

To apply, please complete the WFRV LOCAL 5 Internship application and good luck!

KEY DATES TO KNOW for Spring 2020



March 23,2020 – Deadline to Submit Applications and Resumes

April 6, 2020 – Intern Interviews

April 27, 2020 – Those accepted are called

May 25, 2020 – First day of internship

August 21, 2020 – Last day of internship

Fill it out and e-mail it to David.Lee@WFRV.com by March 23.

WFRV and Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.