Skip to content
WFRV Local 5
Green Bay
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Positively Wisconsin
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Ag Report
Midwest Farm Weekly
Election Center
D.C. Bureau
National
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Weather
Local Weather
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Almanac
Closings
Allergy Report
Sports
Local Sports
Training Camp Report
Packers Green & Gold Nation
High School Sports
LPGA
NFL
MLB
Community
Our Town
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
Critic At Large
Your local experts
Road Trip
Local Events
Discover Wisconsin
Melindas Garden
Bowling League Guide
Local 5 Live
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Skyview Network
Digital Studios
WFRV Livestream
WFRV Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Alexa
Youtube
About Us
Free TV with an Antenna
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WFRV
WFRV History
Search
Search
Search
June Dairy Recipes
Southwestern Pasta Salad
Ice Cream Cupcake
Ice Cream Sundae Tacos
Mascarpone & Summer Fruit Ice Pops
Rain expected to wrap up the weekend
Sunny start to the weekend
Few storms Friday, much nicer Saturday
More Weather
Trending Stories
One person dead following motorcycle crash
Rain expected to wrap up the weekend
Pulaski-based Marquis Yachts catches attention from across the Pacific
Fond du Lac man pleads guilty to intentional homicide, shot victim 16 times
Multiple motorists say they were hit by shotgun pellets when driving on HWY 116