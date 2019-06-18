Kaldas Center

Tradition women’s care is missing something, it’s missing the “I” in patient.

Patient centered care is the only approach that will truly make a difference in the lives of women. We understand that every single person that walks through our doors is different, and one solution does not fit all. We’re here to listen to your unique experience, find the root cause of pain and discomfort, and provide innovative solutions to get your health back on track. With a wide variety of minimally invasive surgery options available, our doctors help women quickly return to their life, productivity and happiness!