Lakeshore Regional News
Active fire on East Main St. in Forestville, avoid area
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
Coronavirus News
New positive COVID-19 cases surpass 1.6k, number of total deaths rise by 13
US appeals court refuses to end CDC’s eviction moratorium
Prevea Health offering 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those who are immunocompromised
‘You kids these days’: County in Wisconsin calls out youth to get vaccinated
Trending Stories
Two new stores open in Bay Park Square, two more coming soon
Welcome to the neighborhood: Homestead Kitchen in Algoma
Lakeshore Balloon Glow lights up the sky tonight in Manitowoc
2021 bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations go on sale Aug. 16
Everything you need to know about the upcoming August Full Sturgeon Moon
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins installing “Cherries Jubilee” artwork
Your Local Election HQ
Appleton native Mark Scheffler announces run for State Senate
UPDATE: Penterman wins special election for Wisconsin Assembly seat
Texas Democrats plan to leave state to stop GOP voting bill
Local Sports
Bay Port, Appleton West grab season-opening wins Thursday
Appleton East looks to keep building on recent success
Appleton North ready for big test to open season
Xavier hopes young group peaks late in season
Junior golfers hit the links at Green Bay Championship
Luxemburg - Casco Football
