Fall festivities happening in Door Co.

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – No other county does it quite like Door County in the fall, and that’s because of the variety of fun must-do activities happening all across the area- take a look!

Choice Orchards in Sturgeon Bay seems like the perfect ‘choice’ this season. Residents will be able to pick apples, stroll through a tree maze, and find a gift for someone special in their farm market.

Choice Orchards is located at 4594 CR-HH and is opened daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fall in love with the Malvitz Bay Farms in Sturgeon Bay this season. This farm has its own pumpkin patch where residents can pick their perfect pumpkin. Residents will also be able to pick some berries while at the farm making this location a two-for-one kind of experience.

Malvitz Bay Farms is located on 8678 County C. Hours will vary by season, visit the Malvitz Bay Farms official website for more information.

Wood Orchard Market in Egg Harbor is the perfect place to hang out with your family this season. This market not only offers apple picking and delicious locally produced goods such as homemade jellies, frozen apple cider pops, oven-fresh donuts, strudels and pies, but also has fun activities for the kiddos to enjoy, including peddle carts, and a new playground.

Wood Orchard Market is located at 8112 Hwy 42 and is opened daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*This is a growing list. Local 5 will continue adding other fall activities happening in this county as they become available.