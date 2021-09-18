Fall festivities happening in Kewaunee Co.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee County is welcoming the fall season with a variety of special locations featuring all the must-do seasonal activities.

Hillside Apples in Casco is the perfect fall destination for you and your family. Hillside Apples offers pumpkins, gourds, and the chance for residents to pick their own apples straight from the tree! Additionally, in mid-to-late September, Hillside hosts a Fall Festival that features tractor wagon rides, kids’ games, and tasty caramel apples for everyone to enjoy.

Hillside Apples is located on E2237 Hwy 54. Hours of operation are available at the Hillside Apples website.

Fall never tasted better than at Theys Orchard in Luxemburg. Offering delicious apple cider donuts, gourmet caramel apples, pears, honey, maple syrup, jams. jellies, pumpkins, pumpkin pie, and much more, Theys Orchard serves up fall on a delicious platter.

Theys Orchard is located at E974 Hwy 54. Hours of operation are available at Theys Orchard’s official Facebook Page.

*This is a growing list. Local 5 will continue adding other fall activities happening in this county as they become available.