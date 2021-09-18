Fall festivities happening in Manitowoc Co.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fall season has officially arrived and as people begin to hunt down the nearest pumpkin patch, apple orchard, or corn maze, they should keep in mind that Manitowoc County offers all of those things- and more.

Wilfert Farms in Two Rivers offers families a good time. Offering guests a pumpkin patch with perfect pumpkins for the picking and a variety of homegrown produce such as sweet corn, green and red cabbage, red beets, kossak kohlrabi and regular kohlrabi, sweet candy onions, red onions and bell peppers, and so much more, you are sure not to leave this farm empty-handed – or on an empty stomach.

Wilfert Farms is located at 7528 Manitou Drive and is opened Sundays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*This is a growing list. Local 5 will continue adding other fall activities happening in this county as they become available.