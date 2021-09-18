Fall festivities happening in Sheboygan Co.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fall season is nearly upon us, meaning pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and corn mazes are on many of our to-do lists. Find out where you can fulfill that fall list in Sheboygan County.

Bulitz Pumpkin Farm in Kohler is opening on October 1 and will be the perfect place to visit if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind experience. Featuring a variety of pumpkins, a petting zoo, pony rides, carriage rides, and delicious concessions, Bulitz Pumpkin Farm is pulling out all the stops this season.

Bulitz Pumpkin Farm is located at N6327 Rangeline Road and will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to dark and Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spieker’s Pumpkin Farm in Random Lake opens on September 18, and will feature a maze grown in honor of all the men and women who served. The farm will also have a variety of sized pumpkins winter squash, gourds, painted pumpkins, Indian corn, corn stalks, large strawbales, mini strawbales, broom corn, german statice and colored statice.

Spieker’s Pumpkin Farm is located at North 1181 Highway 57 and will be opened weekdays from 10 a.m. until dark and on the weekends from 9 p.m. until dark.

*This is a growing list. Local 5 will continue adding other fall activities happening in this county as they become available.