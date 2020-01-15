Kewaunee County establishes ‘Diaper Bank’

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A “Diaper Bank” has been established in Kewaunee County to help local families in need.

This program was organized by the Kewaunee County Public Health Department to help parents and guardians who struggle to afford diapers.

“Clean diapers are essential to a baby’s health and our shelves are currently stocked thanks to the support of the community,” says Cindy Kinnard, RN, Director of the Kewaunee County Public Health Department.

According to the Kewaunee County Administrator’s Office, the “Diaper Bank” started by donation drives held by the Algoma School District as well as the Luxemburg-Casco School District, which collected nearly 100 packages of diapers and more than 160 packages of wipes.

If you are interested in contributing please donate diapers of all sizes and wipes Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Kewaunee County Public Health Department on 810 Lincoln Street. Monetary donations can be made payable to the Kewaunee County Public Health Department via check with a notation of “Diaper Bank” in the memo and mailed to 810 Lincoln Street.