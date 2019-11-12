Manitowoc Police arrest ‘several individuals’ for entering unlocked vehicles

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) The Manitowoc Police Department says they arrested several people who were entering unlocked vehicles early Tuesday morning.

Police say that those arrested had property that was stolen, but they’re working on finding the owners.

Police are asking for citizens who were parked in the area of Lake Michigan to N. 11th Street, and Waldo Blvd. to the Manitowoc River – to check their vehicles to see if it was entered or if they are missing any property.

Police ask you to contact the department at (920) 686-6500 ext 2 to file a report and potentially recover your property.