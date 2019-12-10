New website will focus on Door County as a place to live

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Tuesday morning, Kelsey Fox of the Door County Economic Development Corporation announced a new tool for businesses in Door County: a website that will serve as a county-wide job board.

Currently, there are more than 830 job openings in the county.

“That is just a huge, huge number for such a small area,” Fox said.

Filling those jobs has been difficult, in part, because of the county’s image as a tourist destination.

“It’s not just a place that you vacation,” Fox said. “It’s a place that you can live and you can work and you can live a really good life.”

Ashley White, Marketing Director for Marine Travelift and Exactech, told Local 5 that between those two companies there are 14 open jobs.

“We’ve been looking for a tool like this to help people understand that Door County is not only a great place to vacation and visit, but also a great place to live,” White said. “It’s really important for people to understand the culture here in Door County, and if they don’t live here that’s not always completely easy to understand.”

The website includes a county-wide job board that pulls job postings from popular job-search websites.

“So as long as a business, large or small, posts on one of those sites, it’s going to show up on our website,” Fox explained.

The website also features information on available housing in Door County.

“I really hope this sheds some light on Door County,” Fox said.

For more information, click here.