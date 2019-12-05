Students learn healthy coping skills through “The CoreMatters Project”

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) — A group of students gathered in the Holy Rosary Catholic School’s gymnasium Wednesday afternoon for round 10 of a 13-part program.

Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski lead the kids in martial arts moves and exercises like jumping jacks and planks, before breaking the group down into pairs to work through conflict scenarios.

The CoreMatters Project started as an anti-bullying program until creators Christy Pace and Susan Barnes came to a realization.

“It really had less to do with what the bully was doing and more to do with what the child, the would-be victim, was made of inside,” Pace explained.

She went on to say that some children would brush off a bully’s taunts, while some would carry the weight of the trauma with them.

The difference, they discovered, was how the children processed the bullying.

It’s a pattern Pace and Barnes say they noticed amongst school shooters.

“A lot of times, those children that go into schools and hurt someone else [do it] because they don’t have the coping mechanisms within themselves to handle whatever adversity they’re dealing with,” Pace said.

They developed The CoreMatters Project to help students develop those coping mechanisms.

“What we’re trying to do is teach them to be strong on the inside,” Barnes explained, “so they can handle any problems or conflict that may come their way in non-violent ways.”

They named the program after the part of the body that keeps everything together: the core.

“If the core of something is strong, everything else works properly,” Pace said.

The martial arts moves taught to the students are used as a metaphor for properly handline adversity.

Seventh-grader Lexie Hanrahan explained the connection, “the blocks and kicks that we learn and the ways to control our body and how to bounce back and not let anything that anybody says get to you.”

10 weeks into the program, eighth-grader James Joski says the class has learned a lot about handling conflict with others.

“How to handle verbal issues right and wrong, consequences of actions, power, actually how to handle power,” he listed.

The students are learning how to interact with others while at the same time learning about themselves.

“It’s definitely shown me how strong I actually am,” seventh-grader Wren Kunesh said.

The CoreWorks Project is currently being taught in schools in Door and Kewaunee Counties.

