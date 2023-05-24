Let Me Be Frank – BayFest Ticket Giveaway 2023

Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
GREEN BAY
50°
Sign Up
GREEN BAY
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Positively Wisconsin
Crime
Coronavirus
HealthWatch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Politics from The Hill
Election Center
Press Releases
D.C. Bureau
Top Stories
Outagamie County can pursue verbal censure of Hermes …
Video
Top Stories
Investigation: Vehicle drove near Algoma High School …
Fond du Lac Police investigating shots fired incident, …
Ordinance in Ashwaubenon unanimously approved making …
Wisconsin car owners connect in classic tradition …
Video
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Road Conditions
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Top Stories
Breezy and much cooler Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
Warm today, chillier tomorrow
Video
Top Stories
Temperature rollercoaster into midweek
Video
Starting the week warm, with hazy sunshine
Video
Week stretch of near perfect weather
Video
Warmer and sunny to start the weekend
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Brewers
Bucks
NCAA
Top Stories
Wiemer, Miller homer, Brewers stop Astros’ 8-game …
Top Stories
Green Bay Rockers prepare for Opening Day, offering …
Top Stories
Kimberly graduate Jackson Paveletzke talks Iowa State, …
Video
Green Bay selected to host 2025 NFL Draft, ‘several’ …
Video
UW-Oshkosh softball lose in NCAA tournament, finish …
Video
Francisco Mejía has sac fly in 8th, major league-leading …
Community
Remarkable Women
Hometown Heroes
High School Theater
Sunday Mass
Birthday Club
Local Events
Pet Saver
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs
Wisconsin Lottery
Pizza Card
Fish Fry Guide
Top Stories
Appleton Police Department raises most money in state …
Gallery
Top Stories
Green Bay prepares for its popular Saturday Farmers …
Port of Green Bay seeing strong start to 2023 season
Grand Chute PD remembers one of their own
Video
Something for everyone at ‘Light the Night’ market …
Video
Local 5 Live
Your Local Experts
Our Town
Road Trip
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Local 5 Live Features
Local 5 Live Holiday Spotlight
Top Stories
How accurate are fitness bands?
Video
Top Stories
Going Americana for Memorial Day at Furs & Clothing …
Video
Top Stories
Coffee with great food at The Frappé Spot
Video
Kerry talks about passions and emotions that come …
Video
Shouldn’t you have a doctor who cares? Time 4U MD …
Video
Cindy Loritz will find the right house for you
Video
Digital Center
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
WFRV Live
WFRV Mobile Apps
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
Holiday Spotlight Giveaway
About Us
Advertise With Local 5!
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Let Me Be Frank – BayFest Ticket Giveaway 2023
TRENDING STORIES
Tragic crash in WI kills 16 & 18-year-old, cattle …
MKE faces bankruptcy, police cuts if deal can’t be …
MN man leads WI police on pursuit through multiple …
Teen saves sister from drowning, mom charged: sheriff
100 workers to lose jobs after layoff in Marinette …