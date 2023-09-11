Let me Be Frank Fort Howard September Giveaway

Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
GREEN BAY
58°
Sign Up
GREEN BAY
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Positively Wisconsin
Crime
Traffic
Coronavirus
HealthWatch
Newsmaker Sunday
Is it Legal?
Midwest Farm
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Politics from The Hill
Election Center
Press Releases
D.C. Bureau
Top Stories
One man dead after Truck crashes into WI home
Top Stories
GB vs. Chicago, Who won the tailgating battle on …
Video
Thousands gather for 11 annual 9/11 Memorial Stair …
Video
Head-on collision in Manitowoc County leaves 2 dead
Oconto family gears up for Halloween, elaborate display
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Road Conditions
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Top Stories
Cloudy with a few showers today
Video
Top Stories
Cool and rainy to start the week
Video
Top Stories
Clouds build tonight before rain arrives in the morning
Video
Clear and quiet tonight, Saturday will be the best …
Video
A sunnier start to the weekend
Video
Cool for now, then sunnier and warmer this weekend
Video
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Brewers
Wisconsin Huddle
Bucks
NCAA
Top Stories
Love delivers 3 TD passes as Packers beat Bears 38-20
Top Stories
No-hit bid ends in 11th, Yankees beat Brewers 4-3 …
Top Stories
Burke’s Big 5: Packers season opener vs. Bears
How WFRV viewers who have DIRECTV can watch week …
Washington State upsets No. 19 Wisconsin 31-22
Fans agree that NFL’s oldest rivalry also the best …
Video
Community
Remarkable Women
Hometown Heroes
High School Theater
Sunday Mass
Birthday Club
Local Events
Pet Saver
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs
Wisconsin Lottery
Pizza Card
Fish Fry Guide
Top Stories
Thousands gather for 11 annual 9/11 Memorial Stair …
Video
Top Stories
Temporary closure announced for Mason St. Bridge
Video
WI DNR will pay money for bushels of red pine cones
Photo shoot highlights women battling Breast Cancer
Video
Neenah officials look to fix traffic at middle school
Video
Local 5 Live
Your Local Experts
Our Town
Road Trip
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Local 5 Live Features
Local 5 Live Holiday Spotlight
Top Stories
Pet Halloween costumes for a good cause
Video
Top Stories
Spotlight on local music: 7000apart
Video
Top Stories
Ahnapee Brewery’s fall beer lineup
Video
Sputnikfest returns for another year
Video
Watch antique farm machines at work at Mid-Lakes …
Video
Kickoff football season with a new chair from Van …
Video
Digital Center
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
WFRV Live
WFRV Mobile Apps
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
Holiday Spotlight Giveaway
About Us
Advertise With Local 5!
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Let me Be Frank Fort Howard September Giveaway
TRENDING STORIES
One man dead after Truck crashes into WI home
Map: How long until fall colors peak in Wisconsin?
Head-on collision in Manitowoc County leaves 2 dead
Man stealing from closed WI Walmart arrested at pub
Handgun, 50-round magazine seized during WI OWI, …