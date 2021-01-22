Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
13°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Election Center
National
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Wisconsin Sports
High School Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
NBA
MLB
NCAA
Green Bay Nation
The Big Game
Locker Room
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Community
Birthday Club
Local Events
Positively Wisconsin
Critic At Large
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
WFRV Specials
Remarkable Women
Road Trip
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Wisconsin Lottery
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Pass or Fail
Discover Wisconsin
Black History Month
Fish Fry Guide
L5L
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Spotlight
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
Download Our Apps Today
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Remarkable Women
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
Let Me Be Frank Menoma Mia Giveaway
Coronavirus News
Biden ordering stopgap relief as talks start on big stimulus plan
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Virtual ‘Cornered’ perky, and more, for Green Bay troupe
The Shamrock Club of New Dublin cancels Saint Patrick’s Day festivities
Video
Surge of people 65 and up in Green Bay area looking to receive COVID-19 vaccine, but supply is limited
Video
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
How much snow for the weekend?
Video
Biden ordering stopgap relief as talks start on big stimulus plan
ThedaCare prepares for rollout of vaccine for adults 65 and older
Video
Packers invite four Bellin Health workers to Super Bowl
UPDATE: Man involved in fatal crash with semi identified
Your Local Election HQ
Why is Harris the 49th vice president when Biden is the 46th president?
Video
Trump follows tradition, leaves Oval Office note for Biden
Video
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, virus
More Election
Local Sports
Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks
Video
Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Challenge or No Challenge
Video
Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Top 5 Tweets
Video
Green Bay Nation: Running the rock, Packers pass rush, and winter
Video
Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Preview
Video
Wrightstown & Kiel boys earn big road wins, Appleton East girls outlast Hortonvile
Video