Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
22°
Sign Up
Green Bay
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
National
Crime
Coronavirus
HealthWatch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Politics from The Hill
Election Center
D.C. Bureau
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Road Conditions
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Brewers
Bucks
NCAA
Community
Positively Wisconsin
Hometown Heroes
High School Theater
Sunday Mass
Birthday Club
Local Events
Pet Saver
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs
Wisconsin Lottery
Pizza Card
Local 5 Live
Your Local Experts
Road Trip
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Local 5 Live Holiday Spotlight
Digital Center
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
WFRV Live
WFRV Mobile Apps
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
Holiday Spotlight Giveaway
About Us
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Let Me Be Frank – Seroogy’s Green Bay Willy Wonka Giveaway
Trending Stories
3 teens involved in deadly crash in FDL County
WI DNR: Conclusion of Multi-Year Invasive Species …
Manitowoc PD ask public for information on two-vehicle …
Suspect dead following armed home invasion in Wisconsin
‘Museum of the Lost’ exhibit at the Kaukauna Library
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins …
Your Local Election HQ
Retiring Justice Roggensack endorses Jennifer Dorow
Evers pushes for legal abortions, expanded Medicaid
McCarthy loses third ballot for speakership
View All Election
Local Sports
Prep Spotlight: Kaukauna wrestling coach Jeff Matczak
Team of the Week, Top 5 Plays, Local 5 Rewind
Xceptional Athlete: Southern Door’s Drew Daoust
Game of the Week: Ice Bears edge Stars in tight battle
High School Sports 1-20
Kaukauna remains perfect in duals with win over Neenah
More Videos