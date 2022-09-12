Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
61°
Green Bay
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Election Center
National
Politics from The Hill
D.C. Bureau
HealthWatch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
Automotive News
Press Releases
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Brewers
Bucks
NCAA
Community
Positively Wisconsin
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs
Hometown Heroes
WFRV Specials
High School Theater
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Birthday Club
Veterans Voices
Local Events
Critic At Large
Pet Saver
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Your local experts
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Local 5 Live
Your Local Experts
Road Trip
Holiday Spotlight
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
WFRV Live
5 Critical Questions
WFRV Mobile Apps
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
2022 Basketball Challenge
About Us
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Skyview
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Let Me Be Frank The Manitowoc Munsters
Coronavirus News
Warren Gerds/Review: Fall ’22 on stages unlike ’20, …
2 N.E. WI counties experiencing high COVID-19 levels
WI’s 7-day average of COVID-19 under 1K
WI reaches 65K total hospitalizations from COVID-19
View All Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Suspect detained following explosion at WI bar
2 charged for murder of WI man in alleged drug deal
Wisconsin inmate tries facilitating drug delivery
‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned
Man allegedly involved in thefts arrested near WI …
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins …
Your Local Election HQ
Shawano Co. GOP endorses write-in candidate
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich to run for re-election
Mandela Barnes meets with UAW in Brown Co.
View All Election
Local Sports
GameDay Edge
HSSX: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5
HSSX: Xceptional Athlete Bay Port QB Cole Bensen
HSSX: Interview with Luxemburg-Casco volleyball coach …
HSSX Game of the Week: Kimberly smothers rival Appleton …
HS Football: Rivalries take center stage in Week …
More Videos