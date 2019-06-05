Our Town

A beautiful mix of vintage and new at Red Door Mercantile

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 11:14 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:14 AM CDT

(WFRV) - Red Door Mercantile in Neenah has a beautiful mix of vintage and new and you can spend hours browsing and buying. They also have wonderful make and take classes available.

You can find Red Door Mercantile at 130 West Wisconsin Avenue in Neenah, call them at 920-378-7222. Check them out on Facebook to browse items and see the class schedule. 

 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected