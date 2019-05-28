A look inside Simon's Specialty Cheese in Little Chute

(WFRV) - Little Chute is home to Simon's Specialty Cheese and the store is full of award-winning products, gift items and even clothes to show off your Wisconsin Pride.

Simon's Specialty Cheese is located on Freedom Road in Little Chute, it's just off the exit for Highway N. The store is open Monday - Saturday year round and Sundays in December leading up to Christmas.

You can always visit simonscheese.com for more information.