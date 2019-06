(WFRV) - Downtown Neenah sparkles a whole lot more lately with the addition of the new business, Luxe Fine Jewelry.

They specialize in creative customization so anything you can dream, they can make it for you.

You can find Luxe Fine Jewelry at 131 W. Wisconsin Avenue in Neenah, call them at 920-486-3701.

Find them online at luxefinejewelers.com or on Facebook.