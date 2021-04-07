Advanced Care Planning with Bellin Health

Your Health with Bellin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – April 16th is National Healthcare Decisions Day, created to inspire, educate, and empower people to create an advance directive.

Palliative Care Nurse Practitioner Vicky Romanski and Chaplain Maria Lodenkamp joined Local 5 Live with how your choices, or those you love are honored and details on classes from the ADRC.

For more information, head to honoringchoiceswi.org. You can also get started at bellin.org.

Upcoming ADRC classes include:

Thursday, April 8, 2 – 3:30 pm
Thursday, April 22, 2 – 3:30 pm

Call ADRC to register at 920-448-4300. For more information on ADRC, stop by adrcofbrowncounty.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly boys sweep rival Kaukauna, sweep FVA triangular

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3

UW-Oshkosh baseball looks to jumpstart momentum from a year ago

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy