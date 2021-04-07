Advanced Care Planning with Bellin Health

(WFRV) – April 16th is National Healthcare Decisions Day, created to inspire, educate, and empower people to create an advance directive.

Palliative Care Nurse Practitioner Vicky Romanski and Chaplain Maria Lodenkamp joined Local 5 Live with how your choices, or those you love are honored and details on classes from the ADRC.

For more information, head to honoringchoiceswi.org. You can also get started at bellin.org.

Upcoming ADRC classes include:

Thursday, April 8, 2 – 3:30 pm

Thursday, April 22, 2 – 3:30 pm

Call ADRC to register at 920-448-4300. For more information on ADRC, stop by adrcofbrowncounty.org.