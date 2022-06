(WFRV) – June is Men’s Health Awareness Month and today Local 5 Live talks with Bellin about therapies following common surgeries for men.

Dr. Michael McManus of Bellin Health Urology Associates visited Local 5 Live along with Physical Therapist Allison Krueger with details on a brand new treatment for a prostate condition.

For more information on Aquablation Therapy visit aquablation.com, and to schedule a physical visit bellin.org or call 920-445-7373