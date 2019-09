(WFRV) – September is suicide prevention awareness month and this Saturday people will gather downtown Green Bay for a one-mile candlelight walk.

The goal of the Be The Light Walk is to reduce the stigma and prevent suicide.

For more information, head to bethelightwalk.com.

For suicide awareness, please utilize these great resources:

Bellin.org/signs

Nami.org

Makeitok.org

Familyservicesnew.org

For crisis resources, please utilize:

1-800-273-TALK

Text NAMI to 741-741

Nurse on call: 800-528-7883

Bellin Psychiatric Center: 920-431-5533