(WFRV) – Bellin Health is promoting a community-friendly, heart-healthy activity.

Local 5 Live spoke to Cardiac Rehab and Exercise Physiologist Brian Cleven with more on the first-ever Bellin 5K run/walk, 1-mile community walk, and children’s run.

All events are happening Saturday, April 30 but you’ll want to register now, head to bellin.org/marinette5k.

PLACE

2820 Roosevelt Road

Marinette, WI US 54143

DESCRIPTION

Join us for the first annual Bellin Health Marinette 5K Heart Run/Walk, 1 mile Community Walk, and Children’s Run on Saturday, April 30th. The course is flat and fast, and all participants receive a medal to celebrate their achievement. The mission of Bellin Health is to help improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve. This event will be a celebration of your commitment to getting active and staying healthy!