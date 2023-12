(WFRV)- In Your Health with Bellin, a new location has opened in Brillion.

In this segment, team leader for primary care business operations Sherry La Fond and vice resident of AriensCo Daniel Ariens discuss the benefits of this new facility and the community involvement that made this possible.

Bellin is accepting new patients at this time. To become a new patient, head to bellin.org.

For more information, head to brillionworks.com or ariensco.com.