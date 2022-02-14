(WFRV) – Today, in Your Health with Bellin, Local 5 Live gets details on a first for Wisconsin – a family integrated neonatal intensive care unit found at Bellin hospital in Green Bay.

We get a look at some of the state-of-the-art features of the new unit and how it differs from a traditional NICU with Bellin Health Vice President for OB/GYN and Neonatology and Nan Bush, President of the Bellin Health Foundation.

For more information about the NICU, head to bellin.org/nicu. Information for donors can be found at infullembracebellin.org.