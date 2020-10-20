Bellin Health and Robin with Health partners: Medicare open enrollment

(WFRV) – Medicare open enrollment is underway and you’ll want to start making some decisions.

You don’t have to do it alone though. Jim Enright with Robin with Health partners and Randy Van Straten with Bellin health joined Local 5 Live with things to keep in mind.

There are several ways to learn more about Robin with Health partners, online at healthpartners.com/meetrobin, by phone at 833-256-7046. And every Wednesday at 1:00 pm you can join a live virtual community meeting and get your questions answered from the safety and comfort of your own home.