(WFRV)- The Bellin Health’s Bellin Village event is a free event that is open to the public.

This event includes a bike course for kids, Packers alumni Bill Schroeder and George Koonce, and more.

This exciting event is happening on Saturday, July 29th from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

On Thursday, the Bike Rodeo comes to town with helmet fitters helping everyone with their helmets. The first 500 children will receive a Bellin Health helmet.

For more information about these events head to bellin.org.