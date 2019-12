(WFRV) – Our skin acts as the first line of defense for our immune system by protecting everything inside but what happens when our skin struggles to do its job?

Bellin Health Care’s wound care specialist, Dr. Rance Hafner stopped by with some information on how we can help our skin to heal and stay healthy.

You can get in touch with Bellin’s Wound Healing Center by calling 920-433-7550 or online at bellin.org.