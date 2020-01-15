Bellin Health discusses palliative care

(WFRV) – Palliative care is a type of specialized medical care for people with serious illness and its prevalence in U.S. hospitals has been growing steadily since 2000.

In today’s Your Health with Bellin, Dr. Amy James discusses the difference between palliative care and hospice and what options you have in advance care planning.

Bellin has several advance care planning group sessions to help answer any questions you have, offered monthly at different times and places. For the schedule and to reserve your spot, call 920-445-7373.

1st Tuesday of the month @ 10 am

3rd Tuesday of the month @ 9 am

3rd Thursday of the month @ 3:30 pm